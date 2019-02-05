West Seattle, Washington

05 Tuesday

TRANSIT/TRAFFIC/WEATHER/MORE: Tuesday AM info

February 5, 2019 5:31 am
(TUESDAY SCHOOL INFO: Closures/changes are ALL LISTED HERE)

5:31 AM: Good morning. 18 degrees! Again today, schools are changing their mind and closing rather than delaying – that info is all here.

Transit/other transportation (updated 6:13 am)
METRO: All buses on snow routes – info here
METRO BUS CANCELLATIONS: Some already tweeted
RIDE2: Canceled today
ST ROUTE 560 BUS: An Eastside change for this bus serving our area too
WEST SEATTLE WATER TAXI: Both vessels running
SDOT WINTER WEATHER MAP: See treated/plowed streets here
SDOT TRAVELERS’ MAP: The map we regularly feature
OUR TRAFFIC CAMS PAGE: Cameras particularly relevant to WS and vicinity

Services etc. (updated 8:08 am)
RESIDENTIAL TRASH/RECYCLING/ETC: SPU says NO pickup again today – everyone slides a day but Monday is off until next week
WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK: Closed today

Businesses/institutions (want to report yours open or closed? 206-293-6302)
West Seattle/Fauntleroy YMCAopening at 10 am
Little Gym of West Seattle – closed

6:15 AM: No new weather advisories for that next POSSIBLE snow blast, but the Weather Service says its timing is more like Friday/Saturday. Meanwhile, this morning remains icy, very cold, and Metro overall warns “All routes are experiencing significant delays this morning.” Side streets are downright crunchy, per what we’ve heard so far. If you have to head out, please take everything slowly and cautiously.

7:36 AM: As the cameras show, traffic is very light. No incidents; we continue monitoring in a variety of ways. Much discussion about side streets – city policy has long been to treat/plow arterials, and this brochure shows which streets are priorities.

29 Replies to "TRANSIT/TRAFFIC/WEATHER/MORE: Tuesday AM info"

  • AdmiralDon February 5, 2019 (6:21 am)
    Icy on the side streets but WS bridge and main streets are good, considering.  people driving way to fast, so be careful.  Notice stop signs don’t mean much.  commute time just a few minutes longer.be safe out there

    • Sam-c February 5, 2019 (7:29 am)
      Yeah, i don’t understand the deal with people ignoring stop signs, either. Seems like a recipe for a collision.

    • Sam-c February 5, 2019 (7:33 am)
      I can understand not wanting to stop if you are headed uphill on an icy street, but i saw someone blow through a stop sign at a flat, not very icy intersection. 

  • Lisa February 5, 2019 (6:33 am)
    Does anyone know how the sidewalks are downtown? Thanks!

    • Megan February 5, 2019 (6:55 am)
      Sidewalks in SLU are pretty clear, I couldn’t see any others as we were going down 3rd, because the windows were too foggy.

    • R February 5, 2019 (6:56 am)
      Yesterday they were pretty much melted clean.

    • JCW February 5, 2019 (6:59 am)
      I’m on 3rd and they’re looking good. Dry and cleaned off, with a few patches that look like were missed by business owners. 

    • Paul February 5, 2019 (7:03 am)
      Sidewalks in Pioneer Square are pretty good this morning

  • Paul February 5, 2019 (6:34 am)
    If you are heading south, Ambaum is pretty icy this morning.

    • WSB February 5, 2019 (6:48 am)
      Thanks for that – someone has actually asked us that in a social-media DM and the best I could do at the time was point her to the southernmost King County camera (16th/116th).

  • Teresa February 5, 2019 (6:50 am)
    Does anyone know if the C line or 21 from Barton and 35th is running?  

  • Beth February 5, 2019 (7:09 am)
    I got on a 57 at 7:01 that headed north on California from the junction and turned right (east) on admiral to pick up riders at the stops between California and the bridge.  Another rider said this route isn’t serving the stops west of California.

    • newnative February 5, 2019 (7:34 am)
      That’s frustrating to hear because i got a Metro alert stating those buses wouldn’t run. I took an alternate that is longer. 

    • Laura February 5, 2019 (7:59 am)
      Nope, the snow route for the 57 goes north on California. Which is kind of ridiculous as a snow route for people who live blocks and blocks away from California. I normally catch it at 55th and Genessee and am very, VERY grateful I can work from home rather than trying to get up to California.

      • Lynn February 5, 2019 (8:17 am)
        Agree. Its too bad the 57 snow route won’t go along 49th. Its already going down Admiral Way. 

  • West Seattle Hipster February 5, 2019 (7:11 am)
    This can’t be emphasized enough:Please Slow Down

  • Taz February 5, 2019 (7:16 am)
    Any idea how Columbia Way headed towards Rainier is? 

  • Sara February 5, 2019 (7:20 am)
    Does anyone know if the water taxi shuttle busses are running this morning?

  • newnative February 5, 2019 (7:23 am)
    Caught the 55 out of Admiral District as all of my 56/57 were cancelled. Very grateful. 

  • Trickycoolj February 5, 2019 (7:27 am)
    Please remove the snow and ice from the top of your cars! https://twitter.com/wsdot_sw/status/1092791523706433537?s=21

  • Jane February 5, 2019 (7:29 am)
    Anyone know how Highland Park Way hill is?

  • RandomGeek February 5, 2019 (7:35 am)
    Did the West Seattle to Redmond drive this morning at 6:15a. Roads are still spotty, in particular the 405-520 exchange. And once you get off the freeways any form of side street (even around the Microsoft campus) is going to be touch and go. I’d absolutely suggest working from home if you can (I wish I had done that instead of driving in).

  • notmyfault_Im_local February 5, 2019 (7:44 am)
    Sounds like Admiral to the tunnel to SLU should be a-ok for a bad-Seattle-driver (i.e. me)?

  • ElnoraH February 5, 2019 (7:45 am)
    125 bus route to downtown, operating on snow route, came on time on 16th in Highland Park, and was a quick trip to downtown at 6:35 AM, since the snow route has no stops on Delridge until it reaches the usual stops closer to the bridge.  Traffic downtown was also light. Streets and sidewalks downtown, including hills, looked quite clear, and salted.   Does anyone know what the best street is to get from 16th Ave SW over to 35th Ave SW this evening? I have an appointment that I need to drive to, and usually would drive on Trenton or Thistle, but those hills are quite large and not sure if those streets are clear or icy.  Maybe Henderson instead, or Roxbury even? 

  • JG February 5, 2019 (7:58 am)
    That’s interesting about garbage service not happening today. There was a garbage truck heading down my street this morning. 28th & Dakota St SW

  • Julia February 5, 2019 (8:05 am)
    If you search “Seattle storm response map” you can see which roads have been sanded and how recently.

    • WSB February 5, 2019 (8:19 am)
      You don’t have to search for it. It’s linked in our story above and was yesterday too.

  • herongrrrl February 5, 2019 (8:11 am)
    Any word on the how the Water Taxi Shuttles are doing? 

