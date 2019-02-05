TRANSIT/TRAFFIC/WEATHER/MORE: Tuesday AM info

(TUESDAY SCHOOL INFO: Closures/changes are ALL LISTED HERE)

5:31 AM: Good morning. 18 degrees! Again today, schools are changing their mind and closing rather than delaying – that info is all here.

Transit/other transportation (updated 6:13 am)

METRO: All buses on snow routes – info here

METRO BUS CANCELLATIONS: Some already tweeted

RIDE2: Canceled today

ST ROUTE 560 BUS: An Eastside change for this bus serving our area too

WEST SEATTLE WATER TAXI: Both vessels running

SDOT WINTER WEATHER MAP: See treated/plowed streets here

SDOT TRAVELERS’ MAP: The map we regularly feature

OUR TRAFFIC CAMS PAGE: Cameras particularly relevant to WS and vicinity

Services etc. (updated 8:08 am)

RESIDENTIAL TRASH/RECYCLING/ETC: SPU says NO pickup again today – everyone slides a day but Monday is off until next week

WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK: Closed today

Businesses/institutions (want to report yours open or closed? 206-293-6302)

West Seattle/Fauntleroy YMCA – opening at 10 am

Little Gym of West Seattle – closed

6:15 AM: No new weather advisories for that next POSSIBLE snow blast, but the Weather Service says its timing is more like Friday/Saturday. Meanwhile, this morning remains icy, very cold, and Metro overall warns “All routes are experiencing significant delays this morning.” Side streets are downright crunchy, per what we’ve heard so far. If you have to head out, please take everything slowly and cautiously.

7:36 AM: As the cameras show, traffic is very light. No incidents; we continue monitoring in a variety of ways. Much discussion about side streets – city policy has long been to treat/plow arterials, and this brochure shows which streets are priorities.