SCHOOLS: Tuesday closures and changes

Here’s today’s list so far (updated 5:47 am):
Seattle Public Schools – closed today
Highline Public Schools – closed today
Explorer West Middle School – closed today
Holy Rosary School – closed today, no BASE or preschool
Our Lady of Guadalupe School – closed today
Kennedy Catholic High School – closed today
Holy Family Bilingual School – closed today
West Seattle Montessori – closed today
Vashon Island School District – closed today
ALSO:
Fauntleroy Children’s Center – closed today
Little Pilgrim School – closed today
Learning Way School/Day Care – closed today
More to come – text or call the WSB hotline at 206-293-6302 with additions.
| 6 COMMENTS