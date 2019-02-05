SCHOOLS: Tuesday closures and changes

Here’s today’s list so far (updated 5:47 am):

Seattle Public Schools – closed today

Highline Public Schools – closed today

Explorer West Middle School – closed today

Holy Rosary School – closed today, no BASE or preschool

Our Lady of Guadalupe School – closed today

Kennedy Catholic High School – closed today

Holy Family Bilingual School – closed today

West Seattle Montessori – closed today

Vashon Island School District – closed today

ALSO:

Fauntleroy Children’s Center – closed today

Little Pilgrim School – closed today

Learning Way School/Day Care – closed today

More to come – text or call the WSB hotline at 206-293-6302 with additions.