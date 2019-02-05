West Seattle, Washington

05 Tuesday

20℉

SCHOOLS: Tuesday closures and changes

February 5, 2019 5:01 am
|      6 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

Here’s today’s list so far (updated 5:47 am):

Seattle Public Schoolsclosed today
Highline Public Schoolsclosed today
Explorer West Middle School – closed today
Holy Rosary School – closed today, no BASE or preschool
Our Lady of Guadalupe School – closed today
Kennedy Catholic High Schoolclosed today
Holy Family Bilingual School – closed today
West Seattle Montessoriclosed today
Vashon Island School District – closed today

ALSO:
Fauntleroy Children’s Center – closed today
Little Pilgrim School – closed today
Learning Way School/Day Care – closed today

More to come – text or call the WSB hotline at 206-293-6302 with additions.

Share This

6 Replies to "SCHOOLS: Tuesday closures and changes"

  • Friend O'Dinghus February 5, 2019 (5:12 am)
    Reply

    You have made so many children happy with this news. It’s as if all the Who’s in Whoville sang in unison.

    • Ws February 5, 2019 (5:33 am)
      Reply

      This parent is sending sos signals with two kids trapped @home with no school :/

  • J. LaVigueur February 5, 2019 (5:24 am)
    Reply

    Vashon Closed Tuesday

    • WSB February 5, 2019 (5:41 am)
      Reply

      Thank you!

  • Julia February 5, 2019 (5:56 am)
    Reply

    Bright horizons is delayed until 10am

  • not trying to be scrooge February 5, 2019 (5:56 am)
    Reply

    The flip side of the fun now is that these days will have to be made up, and probably in June when families already have summer plans. That means savvy parents will call in and say their kids are “sick” ending their kids’ school year on or around the time it was scheduled to end.  Teachers and other school staff will be left going for however many days we end up having to make up.  So yes, the kids may de delighted today with another day of freedom but nothing is truly free as parents needing childcare understand or teachers desperately awaiting the last school day’s bell know.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.