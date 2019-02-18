THINK SUMMER! World Music Day planned at Roxhill Park

Something new to look forward to in West Seattle this summer! From the WSB inbox, this announcement:

RRoxhill Community Events in partnership with Seattle Arts in Parks and the Seattle Parks Foundation is proud to announce this Summer 2019, Roxhill Park World Music Day!

Roxhill Park World Music Day: Connecting Cultures Through Community, will be a one-day live music festival featuring performances from artists representative of the people of the surrounding neighborhood.

Roxhill Park Community Events is seeking volunteers to help plan and promote the event. If you’re interested in learning more about the help needed please get in touch at: info@roxhillpark.org