READY FOR THE STORM? Thursday night notes

The night before the storm …

The grocery-line photo is from “Diver Laura” James. We’ve been at a couple other stores tonight and can confirm, it’s busy – though not unmanageably so. We also got a note from Seth, who reported as of late afternoon:

I just stopped at WS Home Depot in search of a snow shovel to replace my cracked one. They’re all out, and the helper had a constant stream of folks asking after shovels, salt and sand. They’re out on all accounts but for a few bags of sand. Called True Value and they confirmed that supplies have been flying off their shelves. They’re getting another load of shovels tonight, but don’t expect them to last long.

If you want to check in the morning:

Junction True Value (44th/Edmunds) opens at 8 am

Home Depot (Delridge/Orchard) opens at 6 am

McLendon Hardware (16th/102nd in White Center) opens at 7 am

Some other toplines:

(Photo by James Bratsanos)

THE FORECAST/ALERT: Upgraded this afternoon to a Winter Storm Warning, “heavy snow expected.” But so far – pending the mid-evening forecast update – the snow is not expected to start before noon. (Added: Weather analyst Cliff Mass says the many forecast models agree with that.)

SCHOOLS: Some early dismissals already planned for tomorrow – we’re continuing to update here. And in case anyone changes their mind in the morning, we’ll be reporting by 5 am.

OTHER CHANGES FOR FRIDAY: The West Seattle/Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor) will close at 1 pm, including Early Learning; no afterschool child care or KidsU; basketball games and practices are canceled.

WEEKEND CANCELLATIONS/POSTPONEMENTS: The list will be linked here and in our calendar later tonight. What was to be the weekend’s biggest event, The Big Plunge at Alki, already has a new date – February 23rd. Anything to add? 206-293-6302, text or voice, 24/7.