FOLLOWUP: The giving that enabled a homecoming

Back on Saturday, we showed you volunteers from Tibbetts United Methodist Church (WSB sponsor) getting ready to take a truckload of donated furnishings and other items to a family exiting homelessness to permanent housing South King County. The organization that Tibbetts worked with, Mary’s Place, shared photos of what happened next. Above and below, the volunteers arrived at the location and got everything unloaded.

Later, the delighted family was there – including this little girl:

They had this message for the volunteers/donors:

If you’re interested, here’s more about the Mary’s Place program through which Tibbetts helped this family: