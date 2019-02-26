FOLLOWUP: The giving that enabled a homecoming

Back on Saturday, we showed you volunteers from Tibbetts United Methodist Church (WSB sponsor) getting ready to take a truckload of donated furnishings and other items to a family exiting homelessness to permanent housing South King County. The organization that Tibbetts worked with, Mary’s Place, shared photos of what happened next. Above and below, the volunteers arrived at the location and got everything unloaded.
Later, the delighted family was there – including this little girl:
They had this message for the volunteers/donors:
If you’re interested, here’s more about the Mary’s Place program through which Tibbetts helped this family:
When a family experiencing homelessness enters a Mary’s Place shelter, they often have only a few possessions with them. Many of their belongings, including dishes, knickknacks, lamps, even treasured family photos, are left behind.
Families don’t always get to choose where they live, and while moving into a new house is an exciting step forward, ensuring that families feel supported by the community, and helping to make their new house feel like a home is integral to long-term success. By providing basic furniture items for a family in their new apartment, groups can stand beside these families and welcome them home!
Groups are asked to provide a minimum of a sofa, beds, and a dining room table and chairs. Other items, like lamps, coffee table, kitchen essentials, sheets/blankets, television, art/decorations, toys, etc. are always appreciated!
Mary’s Place can provide the family connection, the group collects, stores, and delivers the items to the family. For more info, contact Irina Pastushok at 458-202-9686 or irina@marysplaceseattle.org.
