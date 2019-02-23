COMMUNITY GIVING: Tibbetts United Methodist Church’s gifts for a family

A local family exiting homelessness into permanent housing is doing it with help from Tibbetts United Methodist Church (WSB sponsor). This afternoon, church volunteers moved a house full of donated furnishings to that family’s new home.

The program is a partnership with Mary’s Place, which helps homeless families. Tibbetts has helped homeless people in other ways over the years, and this is the first time they’ve collected donations to furnish a family’s new home.

When the call went out for donations, in fact, so many came in that after today, they expected to have a start on furnishings for the next family they’ll help.

When we stopped by, the volunteers were awaiting a rental truck they planned to load up with the furnishings for a special delivery to the family’s new home in Burien. One extra-special donation … a handmade sign reading WELCOME HOME: