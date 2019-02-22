West Seattle, Washington

22 Friday

FOLLOWUP: Ryan Cox sentenced to 5 years in prison for Gatewood stabbing

February 22, 2019 2:20 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

We’re at the King County Courthouse, where 40-year-old Ryan J. Cox has just been sentenced to 5 years in prison for stabbing a man in Gatewood in August 2017.

(August 2017 WSB photo by Christopher Boffoli)

Superior Court Judge Susan Amini presided at the sentencing. Though the victim could not be at the hearing, a victims’ advocate read a lengthy letter he had written, saying Cox “should never be able to be free” after trying to kill him. The judge mentioned receiving a number of other letters from the victim’s family and friends.

Cox pleaded guilty last month to an enhanced version of the original second-degree-assault charge. The sentence ordered by Judge Amini is what prosecutors recommended, categorized in court documents as an “exceptional sentence” – four years in prison, plus one year after that for using a deadly weapon. Cox’s lawyer, meantime, filed a brief just before today’s sentencing, asking for a six-month sentence, the low end of the “standard” range, saying Cox “is trying to overcome his past difficulties and to better prepare himself to deal with these challenges in his future.” At the hearing, Cox contended the stabbing was in self-defense and expressed anger after the judge announced her decision.

As detailed in this WSB followup in 2017, Cox has a high-profile criminal history in the community, but mostly misdemeanors, which is what made this sentence “exceptional.” We recorded this afternoon’s hearing and will add video and details later.

2 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Ryan Cox sentenced to 5 years in prison for Gatewood stabbing"

  • Abcgirl February 22, 2019 (2:29 pm)
    Reply

    Is this 5 years solid or will he be eligible in a shorter period of ime if he is a good fella  in prison?  Doesn’t seem like enough time based on his history

    • WSB February 22, 2019 (2:41 pm)
      Reply

      The 4 years will be minus the year and a half he already has been in jail, and then “good time” is a possible deduction from that, but, it was noted in court, the one year for “deadly weapon” use is “hard time” that cannot be reduced.

