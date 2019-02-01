CAMP SECOND CHANCE: Community Advisory Council meets Sunday

If you’re interested in city-sanctioned Camp Second Chance, which is seeking to extend its stay on city-owned land at the Myers Way Parcels, you might be interested in this Sunday’s Community Advisory Council meeting. Every month, usually on the first Sunday, the CAC meets to get updates on the encampment and to discuss any community concerns/questions that arise. This meeting is at the usual time and location, 2 pm Sunday (February 3rd) in the community room at Arrowhead Gardens (9200 2nd SW, a few blocks north of C2C). The meeting is expected to adjourn no later than 3 pm since it’s also Super Bowl Sunday.

P.S. If you missed our coverage of two recent community meetings discussing the camp’s future – here’s our coverage: The Westside Interfaith Network rallied camp supporters on January 21; the Highland Park Action Committee held a “listening session” for community comment on January 23rd. The city hasn’t set a deadline for deciding on the camp’s future but says it’s continuing to accept comments via email, homelessness@seattle.gov.