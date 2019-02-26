American History Traveling Museum brings ‘Unspoken Truths’ to Arbor Heights Elementary

Toward the conclusion of this year’s African American History Month, students, parents, and staff at Arbor Heights Elementary got the chance to reflect both on inspiration …

…and on violation:

Those photos show just a small part of the “American History Traveling Museum: Unspoken Truths” display that ethnomuseumologist Delbert Richardson brought to the school. We were invited to stop by tonight as families viewed what students had seen earlier in the day.

The curator is a Seattle resident and tells us that the museum has no fixed location – it features items he has been collecting for more than 30 years, and he travels with them to schools and other locations.

In our photo above are Delbert Richardson with, at right, Rosslyn Shea, the AHES staffer who got a grant to bring the American History Traveling Museum to the school, and at center, AHES principal Christy Collins. He is part of history himself – winner of the National Education Association‘s Carter G. Woodson Memorial Award in 2017.