9 for your West Seattle Saturday

(Another “snowbird” photographed by Mark Wangerin – varied thrush)

Happy weekend! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

MINDFULNESS MEDITATION: 9 am; details in our calendar listing. (5601 California SW)

FREE TRASH DROPOFF: 10 am-3 pm at West Seattle Stadium, the city will accept garbage dropoffs because of the pickups missed during the snow. (4432 35th SW)

WSHS ALUMNI FUNDRAISER: 10 am-6 pm, CAPERS in The Junction is donating part of today’s proceeds to the West Seattle High School Alumni Association – you can support them just by shopping.

WEST SEATTLE MOMENTIA MIX: 10:30 am-noon at Camp Long, “free social event for community members with memory loss and their families and friends.”

BASKETBALL: After Friday victories, West Seattle High School‘s basketball teams are in the district semifinals today, both games at Sammamish HS in Bellevue: The boys vs. Ingraham at 5 pm, girls vs. Garfield at 6:30 pm. (100 140th Ave. SE)

GUSTER AT EASY STREET: Signing and free in-store concert at Easy Street Records, 6 pm. Details here. (California/Alaska)

NATASHA STRUELENS: Solo artist at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

‘ONCE ON THIS ISLAND – THE MUSICAL’: Second night for Twelfth Night Productions‘ new show, directed by Harry Turpin, with Faith Bennett Russell as Artistic and Cultural Adviser. 7:30 pm curtain at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

ABBAGRAPHS & DJ DISCO ROYALE: 8 pm at Parliament Tavern. Wear your best ’70s threads! $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

