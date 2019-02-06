6 for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Barrow’s Goldeneye, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Just some of what’s happening today/tonight:

DINE OUT FOR ROXHILL: 4-8 pm, Marination Ma Kai at Seacrest will donate part of its proceeds to Friends of Roxhill Elementary. (1660 Harbor SW)

MATH BUDDIES: 4-5 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, “an opportunity for students to discover the joy of playing with real-world math through games and activities, and for teens to gain experience volunteering.” (2306 42nd SW)

DINE OUT TO FIGHT CANCER: 4-10 pm at Mioposto Admiral, part of the proceeds will support Cross Out Cancer. (2139 California SW)

MOCK TRIAL: As previewed here on Sunday, the Chief Sealth International High School Mock Trial team continues competition at 5 pm at the King County Courthouse – info here. (500 3rd Ave.)

COUNCILMEMBER MOSQUEDA AT WSBWCN: 6:30 pm at the Southwest Precinct, City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda is the guest at this month’s West Seattle Block Watch Captains’ Network meeting – more info here. SPD also will present an update on neighborhood crime/safety. All welcome. (2300 SW Webster)

TUNES AT THE TAVERN: 9 pm, the Suffering F-heads perform at Parliament Tavern. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

MORE OPTIONS … see our complete calendar here!