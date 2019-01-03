YOU CAN HELP! Invest in Youth looking for local volunteers

(Photo courtesy Invest in Youth)

If you’re hoping to spend more time being helpful this year … maybe this is for you! The announcement is from Invest in Youth:

Did you resolve to give back to your community this year? This is your opportunity! Invest in Youth is in need of local volunteer tutors at Roxhill Elementary. As a tutor, you are paired with an elementary school student (a 3rd-5th grader) and work with that same student for the rest of the year. This match allows you to see your impact on the student’s week-to-week progress. It is an extremely rewarding experience for both students and their tutors!

The commitment for tutors involves:

● 1 hour per week at a local school

● An entire school year

● Several breaks for holidays

Please consider becoming a tutor with Invest in Youth and complete an application on our website.

If you are not sure that you can make a commitment every week, or for the entire school year, Invest in Youth is always in need of regular substitute tutors. Please contact Jude (jbrown@investinyouth.org) for specifics.