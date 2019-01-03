West Seattle, Washington

03 Thursday

YOU CAN HELP! Invest in Youth looking for local volunteers

January 3, 2019 11:59 am
|      1 COMMENT
 How to help | West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

(Photo courtesy Invest in Youth)

If you’re hoping to spend more time being helpful this year … maybe this is for you! The announcement is from Invest in Youth:

Did you resolve to give back to your community this year? This is your opportunity! Invest in Youth is in need of local volunteer tutors at Roxhill Elementary. As a tutor, you are paired with an elementary school student (a 3rd-5th grader) and work with that same student for the rest of the year. This match allows you to see your impact on the student’s week-to-week progress. It is an extremely rewarding experience for both students and their tutors!

The commitment for tutors involves:

● 1 hour per week at a local school
● An entire school year
● Several breaks for holidays

Please consider becoming a tutor with Invest in Youth and complete an application on our website.

If you are not sure that you can make a commitment every week, or for the entire school year, Invest in Youth is always in need of regular substitute tutors. Please contact Jude (jbrown@investinyouth.org) for specifics.

1 Reply to "YOU CAN HELP! Invest in Youth looking for local volunteers"

  • K D January 3, 2019 (12:27 pm)
    This is the best organization ! I’ve been tutoring with them for almost 20 years.  I was at Beacon Hill until they started at Roxhill and now it’s super easy and such a wonderful experience, you will love it !It’s very efficient and the students are all in need of a stable giving adult in their lives. You don’t have to know the “new” math, you can wing it. There are people that help you if needed.   You can help ! It’s one hour once a week for the school year with the same student.

