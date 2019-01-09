West Seattle, Washington

09 Wednesday

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Viaduct’s last Wednesday watch

January 9, 2019 7:17 am
(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7:17 AM: Good morning. Third-to-last day for the Alaskan Way Viaduct, which closes forever at 10 pm Friday. Texter reports a problem backing things up on NB 99 near the stadiums.

STILL HAVE A VIADOOM/SEATTLE SQUEEZE QUESTION? We’re going to the next multi-agency media briefing this morning and taking along any lingering questions – comment, or contact us, if you have one.

7:52 AM: Don’t know if it’s new or the same blockage but official traffic reports now mention a stuck truck blocking right lane of NB 89 at Holgate.

Commenters say Admiral is way backed up.

8:01 AM: Reports of other approaches to the bridge backed up too.

6 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Viaduct's last Wednesday watch"

  • Kim January 9, 2019 (7:23 am)
    Backed up up Admiral 

  • newnative January 9, 2019 (7:31 am)
    On the 57,  the driver just announced we are going on a reroute due to the viaduct backup. 

  • Megan January 9, 2019 (7:33 am)
    Ugh the good holiday traffic is over.  Backed up to the admiral viewpoint.  

  • Stuck on a bus January 9, 2019 (7:51 am)
    At a dead stop on a 120 before Oregon on Delridge. 

  • me on 28th Ave SW January 9, 2019 (8:02 am)
    I’ll admit, I find it VERY frustrating that there wasn’t any warning on the multiple signs  heading out of West Seattle BEFORE getting on the viaduct about that right lane being blocked.  That truck was broken down before 6:30 this morning and all the signs said was “viaduct closure Jan 11-early Feb”.   If that poor truck had sputtered ten more feet, it could have pulled over in a lane blocked by cones.  Not impressed that SDOT wasn’t faster getting it pulled out of the way.

  • D January 9, 2019 (8:04 am)
    On route 120 bus is about 20 minutes behind at this point 

