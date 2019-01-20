SHUTDOWN SURVIVAL: Ways to help Seattle’s U.S. Coast Guard personnel

(U.S. Coast Guard photo – aerial view of Seattle base)

From the WSB inbox – in case you haven’t already heard of this way to help local U.S. Coast Guard personnel as the shutdown continues, we were asked to publish this:

Seattle! Our local United States Coast Guard families are affected by the current federal shutdown. Please consider donating if you can.

Seattle Area CPOA in conjunction with CGEA, CWOA and PSOA have opened a Food Pantry located in the CPO Mess 3rd deck of Building 7. It is open to all AD CG, Reserve on AD, CG Civilians affected by the shutdown.

Hours are M-F 1100 – 1400.

Anyone wishing to help [can do so] by donating non-perishable items or toiletries to the front gate. If you can access the base, the OOD will take donations or you can bring them to the pantry.

Anyone wishing to send a check, it will be used to buy grocery gift cards; send it to:

Coast Guard CPOA

C/O US Coast Guard Base

1519 Alaskan Way So.

Seattle, WA 98134

Other ways to help… Consider donating to USONW online at usonw.org. Click on the DONATE tab then scroll down to Coast Guard. There is a dollar for dollar match for all money contributed up to $50k! All money contributed there will go to grants for Pacific NW CG personnel. Thank you so much for your consideration on helping our families!