West Seattle, Washington

17 Thursday

48℉

POST-VIADUCT PM COMMUTE #3: Wednesday afternoon/evening updates

January 16, 2019 3:45 pm
|      8 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times / WS-relevant traffic cams / Water Taxi schedule, other helpful info HERE)

3:45 PM: We’re on PM commute watch now. Trouble spot reported by Jim Edwards:

SB West Marginal way down to one lane approaching Highland Park Way. Construction material spill (chunky mud) covering Left GP and left turn lane. Sweepers and Commercial Enforcement on scene.

4:39 PM: No incidents of note but general assessment, I-5 traffic is heavy both ways.

4:56 PM: Not an unusual alert from Washington State Ferries, but since we’re tracking the PM commute: “There is an estimated 60-minute wait for drivers departing Fauntleroy due to heavy vehicle traffic boarding the vessels.”

5:27 PM: And now, no extended wait. … The “low bridge” is closed right now so maritime traffic can pass through. Remember that the PM period when the Coast Guard agreed to limit bridge openings is 2-5 pm.

5:44 PM: After about 20 minutes of being closed to surface traffic, the low bridge has reopened.

Share This

8 Replies to "POST-VIADUCT PM COMMUTE #3: Wednesday afternoon/evening updates"

  • T January 16, 2019 (4:43 pm)
    Reply

    Whenever I look at the traffic cams on your viaduct commute page there are always cars in the bus lane. 3 in this one from a minute ago. I know police are there in the morning but ..

    • Jort January 16, 2019 (5:05 pm)
      Reply

      Even though it is likely that these drivers are knowingly breaking the law, remember that they’re thinking, “this might be illegal, but it’s OK if I do it! I’m special, and all of these other people waiting in line are just too stupid.”   

      • T January 16, 2019 (5:10 pm)
        Reply

        Agreed Jort. Not a new problem as we all know about the original bus lane cheaters despite red paint, signs, etc.All, not sure if my copy of the photo will show above or just the most recent one. The one I see now is not the one I pasted. Not a big deal.

  • WSB January 16, 2019 (5:15 pm)
    Reply

    Looking at the code, you pasted the URL to the “live” camera, so it’s going to be the newest image whenever somebody looks at it. If you want to save a camera image as it appears, you have to use “save image as” on right-click rather than “copy image address/location” – TR

    • T January 16, 2019 (5:34 pm)
      Reply

      Thanks 

  • T January 16, 2019 (5:33 pm)
    Reply

    Chopper is back. Has anyone gotten a response from complaints?

  • stuck on 128 January 16, 2019 (5:40 pm)
    Reply

    Why would you limit bridge openings NOT during rush hour!? MY BUS (128) NOW USES THE LOWER BRIDGE SO HERE I AM STUCK !!!!  

  • Ed Williams January 16, 2019 (5:41 pm)
    Reply

    Just had a helicopter hover over my house for 7-10 minutes at what seemed to be a dangerously low level (in the Admiral area near 38th and Hanford).   More traffic reporting?  Looking forward to the 5:30am window rattling tomorrow morning.  

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.