GRATITUDE: West Seattle Lights recap

Now that the holidays are over, so is the 10th season of West Seattle Lights. Received tonight from the music-synched light show’s creator Jim Winder:

I would just like to thank everyone in and around the West Seattle area for coming to see West Seattle Lights and for donating to our two charities, The West Seattle Food Bank and Northwest Parkinson Foundation. Because of your generosity, we were able to deliver to the West Seattle Food Bank over 300 pounds in foodstuffs along with $402.00 and another $402.00 to NW Parkinson Foundation!! Thank You! Thank You!! Thank You!!! for a great holiday season!!!!

(If you enjoyed WSL this year, you can still donate to its charities online.)

The West Seattle Lights display (which we showcased on Christmas Eve this year) is at a home where friends of Jim’s live. He also now runs a show in Maple Valley.