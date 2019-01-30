FOLLOWUP: SW Avalon Way rechannelization/repaving design complete, with changes; construction starting this spring

SDOT says the SW Avalon Way/35th/Alaska repaving and rechannelization project will begin as soon as April, now that it’s reached final design. They’ve added some major new elements to the plan. They’re part of the toplines from SDOT’s Dan Anderson:

The latest design changes based on community feedback and city policy include:

*Closing 30th Ave SW at SW Avalon Way to reduce cut-through driving [see postcard, with map, here]

*Adding a new RapidRide transit island with a separated bike lane at SW Yancy St

*Shifting the northbound bus stop about 150 feet [north] for routes 50, 55, and 21 to remove bus/bike conflict at Luna Park

*Reducing speed limits on SW Avalon Way and 35th Ave SW by 5 mph

*Installing skid-resistant surface treatment on SW Charlestown St [outside project zone] and SW Genesee St

*Adjusting the curb line and adding a new planting strip at 3246 SW Avalon Way

*Closing the slip lane from SW Avalon Way to Fauntleroy Way SW

*Installing a new water main

*Continuing conversations with business stakeholders about the hours of operation for the inbound bus lane