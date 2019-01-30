West Seattle, Washington

30 Wednesday

48℉

FOLLOWUP: SW Avalon Way rechannelization/repaving design complete, with changes; construction starting this spring

January 30, 2019 12:59 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   Luna Park | Transportation | West Seattle news

SDOT says the SW Avalon Way/35th/Alaska repaving and rechannelization project will begin as soon as April, now that it’s reached final design. They’ve added some major new elements to the plan. They’re part of the toplines from SDOT’s Dan Anderson:

The latest design changes based on community feedback and city policy include:

*Closing 30th Ave SW at SW Avalon Way to reduce cut-through driving [see postcard, with map, here]

*Adding a new RapidRide transit island with a separated bike lane at SW Yancy St

*Shifting the northbound bus stop about 150 feet [north] for routes 50, 55, and 21 to remove bus/bike conflict at Luna Park

*Reducing speed limits on SW Avalon Way and 35th Ave SW by 5 mph

*Installing skid-resistant surface treatment on SW Charlestown St [outside project zone] and SW Genesee St

*Adjusting the curb line and adding a new planting strip at 3246 SW Avalon Way

*Closing the slip lane from SW Avalon Way to Fauntleroy Way SW

*Installing a new water main

*Continuing conversations with business stakeholders about the hours of operation for the inbound bus lane

That affects parking; here’s the map showing the parking inventory, reported here in November. Meantime, more details on many of the newly announced changes are on the project website. As shown on the map atop this story, the full project zone is all of Avalon from the bridge to Fauntleroy, plus 35th between Avalon and Alaska, and one block of Alaska west of 35th.

Share This

5 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: SW Avalon Way rechannelization/repaving design complete, with changes; construction starting this spring"

  • neighbor January 30, 2019 (1:28 pm)
    Reply

    There are several improvements here, but I don’t see anything in the plan that will prevent southbound cars on Avalon from veering into the northbound travel lane when the Rapid Ride bus is stopped at Bradford. That’s a significant safety issue that seems to only get worse as time goes on. Even a few plastic posts on the double-yellow center line would help a lot.

  • Alex January 30, 2019 (1:43 pm)
    Reply

    “Hey honey, do you want to go to the Luna park cafe? No, it’s impossible to park down there, and I don’t feel like riding my bike on that super steep hill.”-everyone, pretty soon. 

    • TSurly January 30, 2019 (2:14 pm)
      Reply

      Last time this project was discussed someone recommended parking at the Southwest Spokane Street Park and Ride. In preparation for this very comment, I paced the distance from that P&R to Luna Park Cafe last time I ran through that area. The linear walking distance (including all street crossings) is about 700 feet, or 280 steps for a short person. 

    • west sea neighbor January 30, 2019 (2:37 pm)
      Reply

      “But honey, there are bus stops right there, and ride hailing apps are also super convenient!” -Reasonable people, very soon

  • skeeter January 30, 2019 (2:44 pm)
    Reply

    Great news!  This project is so important for the health and safety of our community.  I look forward to the day I can bicycle to Alki with my 7YO daughter along this route. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.