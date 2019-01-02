FOLLOWUP: North Admiral fire started in Christmas tree, SFD says

Five days after that early-morning fire gutted a North Admiral house and damaged one next door (WSB coverage here), SFD announced what its investigators found:

Fire Investigators ruled the fire accidental, and determined it was caused by a Christmas tree in the living room that had caught fire from either an energized light string or lit candle ornament.

SFD added that to its original Fireline summary of the incident along with this reminder: “Please remember to water your Christmas tree daily and to keep it at least 3 feet away from heating sources (fireplaces, candles, wood stoves, and heat vents).”