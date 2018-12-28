UPDATE: SFD ‘full response’ for house fire in North Admiral

2:47 AM: Seattle Fire is dispatching a “full response” to a house fire in the 2100 block of 41st Avenue SW.

2:51 AM: First units on scene say the house is “well involved” in flames.

2:56 AM: Still fully involved, per radio communication, but sounds like they believe everyone got out OK. Firefighters are also dealing with what are reported to be downed power lines.

3:06 AM: The command on scene is calling for two more engines to be dispatched.

3:21 AM: Added photos. Fire just declared under control. Also noting that the burning house is NOT the house whose address is shown on SFD’s real-time 911 log – as we’ve said many times before, that happens sometimes, the address might instead be whomever called it in, for example. Meantime, still no word of any injuries.