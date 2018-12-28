West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: SFD ‘full response’ for house fire in North Admiral

December 28, 2018 2:47 am
2:47 AM: Seattle Fire is dispatching a “full response” to a house fire in the 2100 block of 41st Avenue SW.

2:51 AM: First units on scene say the house is “well involved” in flames.

2:56 AM: Still fully involved, per radio communication, but sounds like they believe everyone got out OK. Firefighters are also dealing with what are reported to be downed power lines.

3:06 AM: The command on scene is calling for two more engines to be dispatched.

3:21 AM: Added photos. Fire just declared under control. Also noting that the burning house is NOT the house whose address is shown on SFD’s real-time 911 log – as we’ve said many times before, that happens sometimes, the address might instead be whomever called it in, for example. Meantime, still no word of any injuries.

5 Replies to "UPDATE: SFD 'full response' for house fire in North Admiral"

  • Bill W December 28, 2018 (2:52 am)
    Sounds like a big fire, praying everyone is ok

    • Jenni Borda December 28, 2018 (3:22 am)
      If any of the people envolved need a place to go I live just a few blocks away. Please text or call. 208-371-7284. I’ll come get you, have plenty of room. Praying for you all. -Jenni 

  • carole December 28, 2018 (2:58 am)
    Lots of police cars screaming up California in that direction as well.

  • Ly December 28, 2018 (2:59 am)
    Hope everyone is ok!!

  • James December 28, 2018 (3:06 am)
    Wow more fire trucks than we have heard in a long time hope everyone is OK and can still have a place to sleep

