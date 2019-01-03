FOLLOWUP: For those who asked how the new West Seattle PCC Community Markets space is going

(WSB photo: Looking northeast toward the PCC/Luna Apartments project)

When we reported last week on the new signage at the future Whole Foods Market space on the north and west sides of The Whittaker (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW), promising that it will be “open (in) fall 2019,” some WSB readers suggested an update on the new PCC Community Markets-West Seattle (WSB sponsor) space. The project at 2749 California SW, with PCC on the ground floor and three stories of apartments above, has been under construction now for a year, and as shown in our photo, is now the site of the only tower crane currently in use in West Seattle. We asked PCC for an update – here’s the reply from spokesperson Heather Snavely: “Regarding opening, we’re looking forward to returning to West Seattle in the fourth quarter of this year. We’re so grateful to the West Seattle PCC members and shoppers who’ve continued to shop our co-op at our Burien and Columbia City stores, and we’re excited to share more about the new West Seattle store in the coming months.” (You can also still get PCC groceries delivered.)