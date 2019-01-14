CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle dentist Dr. George Naden celebrates retirement

(WSB photos)

After more than 38 years practicing dentistry in West Seattle – the first half of that with his dad – Dr. George Naden is retiring. We were invited to stop by his retirement celebration Sunday afternoon at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center.

Dr. Naden isn’t just a dentist – he’s also a rower, runner, bike rider, and skier, and musician. He co-founding the Tangletown String Band, with which he played at the party.

Dr. Naden says he’s not sure what most he’s looking forward to in retirement – just sure that new adventures await. *His practice at 4000 SW Admiral Way has been taken over by Dr. Igor Tverskoy. (Thanks to his longtime hygienist Shelley Lebert for letting us know about the celebration – her work at the practice goes back to George’s dad Dr. Tom Naden, who retired in 1999!)