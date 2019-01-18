Celebration of life on Thursday for Jeffrey James Morrison, 1993-2019

Family and friends will gather next Thursday (January 24) to celebrate the life of Jeffrey James Morrison. Here’s the remembrance being shared with the community:

Jeffrey James Morrison

Jeff passed away unexpectedly January 4, 2019, leaving us with broken hearts. Jeff was born May 11, 1993 in Seattle. He was preceded in death by his dad Jim Morrison, grandparents Len and Bea Whitlock, and his dogs Ani and Obi. He leaves behind his mom Sue, sisters Mary, Karen, and Kristen, his uncle Joe Whitlock, his aunt Laurie McCormick, and cousin John McCormick.

Jeff was raised in West Seattle and attended Holy Rosary school. He graduated from Kennedy High School in 2011 and went on to attend Bellevue College, earning an Associate degree in Digital Media Arts and a certificate in Advanced Videography. He worked at Target and for Best Made Videos while attending college and was just beginning his career search. Jeff had a passion for cameras and videography beginning at a young age, never allowing his mother to keep a camera of her own very long. He was an avid gamer, skateboarder, snowboarder, and loved all forms of comedy. His greatest joys were watching the Seattle Seahawks and Mariners, and spending time with his family, friends, and dogs.

Jeff’s presence will be forever missed, but the memory of him will remain in our hearts eternally. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, January 24th, 10:00 am at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in West Seattle. You are invited to join us in this celebration of Jeff’s life, and are encouraged to wear your favorite Seahawks or Mariners gear.