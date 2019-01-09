9 ways to spend your West Seattle Saturday

Since we are still Highway 99-less for a second Saturday, here’s a bridge cam in case you’re headed off-peninsula:

Here are highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

GROUP RUN: Been getting up early all week because of Viadoom and feeling energetic even now that it’s the weekend? Meet at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the free group run! (2743 California SW)

DEVELOPMENT SITE TOUR: 10 am, Early Outreach for Design Review site tour at ex-substation where up to 14 townhouses are proposed. All welcome. (8822 9th SW)

COFFEEHOUSE MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon, Marco De Carvalho and Friends at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). No cover. (5612 California SW)

SELF-DEFENSE AND EMPOWERMENT: Special workshop this morning for women 13+ at Combat Arts Academy (WSB sponsor) as a benefit for the West Seattle Food Bank – admission by donation of $30 or 30 nonperishable food items. Preregister ASAP! Then be there 11 am-1 pm. (5050 Delridge Way SW)

COAT DRIVE: Admiral UCC hosts Rev. Rick Reynolds to talk about how to help your unhoused neighbors, and is accepting new/gently used coats when you drop in between 2 and 4 pm. (4320 SW Hill)

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION WITH YOUR SCHOOL-BOARD DIRECTOR: 3-5 pm at Delridge Library, stop by to talk with your elected representative on the Seattle School Board, its president Leslie Harris. We’re told drug and alcohol prevention will be part of the discussion. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

ROO & THE FEW: “Eclectic mix of covers and originals” at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

BANDMIXERS AT THE SKYLARK: Curated cover bands, in a first-of-its-kind live-music event at The Skylark, 8 pm – details in our calendar listing. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TAVERN TUNES: 8:30 pm at Parliament Tavern, Memphis Radio Kings with Tripp Rezac Band and Brad Yaeger. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

