YOU CAN HELP! 2 Combat Arts Academy events Saturday to support West Seattle Food Bank

January 17, 2019 6:42 pm
Combat Arts Academy (WSB sponsor) proprietor Sonia Sillan announces, “2 events are happening on Saturday in support of the West Seattle Food Bank and our annual January food drive.” All the money raised by both will support WSFB, because CAA coaches are donating their time. First event is a Women’s Self-Defense and Empowerment Workshop for ages 13+, 11 am-1 pm Saturday at CAA’s North Delridge location (5050 Delridge Way SW), by donation ($30 or 30 non-perishable food items)- preregister here ASAP! Second event is Parents’ Night Out, 6 pm-9 pm at CAA’s Burien location (115 SW 153rd), also by donation (also $30 or 30 non-perishable food items) – preregister here ASAP!

