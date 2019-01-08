8 for the rest of your West Seattle Saturday

(Photo by Mike Jensen)

Off to a late start today but we hope you have already browsed our always-there West Seattle Event Calendar. Here are some events of note for the rest of the day:

DUWAMISH LONGHOUSE’S 10TH ANNIVERSARY: Today’s open house is on until 5 pm, kicking off what Longhouse director Joleen Haas tells us is an all-year celebration. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

BENEFIT FOR LOCAL ARTIST: Until 4 pm, CAPERS in The Junction hosts a pop-up benefit for local artist Christine Helen Olson, whose gallery was damaged by fire. (4525 California SW)

FOOD DRIVE KICKOFF: As previewed here on Friday, a statewide food drive kicks off at Admiral Safeway at noon, with Seahawks player Doug Baldwin expected to visit at 1 pm. All welcome. Bring nonperishable food – and/or monetary donations – for Northwest Harvest, which supplies food banks/pantries including the West Seattle Food Bank. (2622 California SW)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPENS LATE: Today and next Saturday, the home of West Seattle’s history opens late because of its annual retreat. The museum welcomes you 1:30-4 pm. (61st SW/SW Stevens)

PROJECT 968’S ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY: 5:30-8 pm at Project 968 (WSB sponsor):

Project 968 is celebrating its one-year anniversary! Leave the kids at home and make it an evening out. Join us at the gym for adult beverages, light appetizers, and socializing. This event is open to the public, so grab a friend and show them what it’s all about! We’re looking forward to celebrating with you!

(4617 37th SW)

PMA MAGAZINE LAUNCH PARTY: 6 pm at Easy Street Records. Celebrate the launch of a new magazine founded by West Seattleite Matthew Lee Johnston. (California/Alaska)

LIVE AT C & P: Damon Buxton performs at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) 7-9 pm. No cover. (5612 California SW)

LIVE AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: Christy McWilson Experience plus Wildcat Rose, 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)