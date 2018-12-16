West Seattle holiday scene: First year for Lafayette’s lights

Despite some damage from Friday night’s windstorm, Lafayette Elementary‘s first-ever Winter Festival of Lights was a success. We stopped by last night and parent volunteer Sarah Whitehead, who came up with the idea, gave us a tour.

The rainbow walkway, built by SODO Makerspace, was a highlight – we recorded some video of the moving lights:

Sarah said her family was outside the area checking out displays like the Bellevue Botanical Garden d’Lites when she thought it would be great for West Seattleites to have more to see closer to home. So over the past year, they planned, got donations from community businesses, sponsorships, and the show was a go! “Definitely a community effort,” she told us. The displays Friday and Saturday nights included some inflatable characters, too – we stopped to admire this one:

The wind took out some planned outdoor features such as an “alley of light” leading north to Wiseman’s Appliance, but it was splendid just the same, with a few indoor features including lanterns made by Lafayette classes:

Watch for Year 2 next year!