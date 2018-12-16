West Seattle Crime Watch: Package tampering

With Christmas a little more than a week away, delivery drivers and mail carriers will be busier than ever. And so will thieves. Thomas reports this happened late this afternoon:

We’re just north of the Morgan Junction on 46th and … had a couple packages rummaged through on our porch. Both packages were roughly cut open. Nothing taken, but they were not valuable items. No video unfortunately, but whoever did it is obviously following the driver around as we were out of the house for less than 40 minutes.

If you’re expecting a package via USPS, note this comment from earlier today, saying Westwood-based carriers will be out delivering them earlier than usual this week.