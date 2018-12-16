Coat drive, Santa bus, concerts, Cocoa Cris Cringle, Christmas Light Run, much more for your West Seattle Sunday

(WSB photo from last Sunday)

Another Hometown Holidays Sunday in The Junction and much more, in your daily highlights from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar:

HELP LINCOLN PARK: 9 am-noon, forest restoration party. Details in our calendar listing. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COAT DRIVE: Bring new or gently used coats, hats, scarves, gloves to the West Seattle Kiwanis booth at the south end of the West Seattle Farmers’ Market 10 am-2 pm as donations to the West Seattle Helpline‘s Clothesline and enjoy some cocoa! (California/Alaska)

SANTA BUS: Free rides in The Junction, 10 am-2 pm. Look for the Quail Park Memory Care Residences of West Seattle (WSB sponsor) tent at the south end of the Farmers’ Market. (California/Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm as always – see what’s fresh! (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

SUPPORT A SCHOOL, BUY A WREATH: Pathfinder K-8 PTSA and students make handmade wreaths and sell them in The Junction during the West Seattle Farmers Market (10 am-2 pm) – today is the last scheduled day. Reduced prices! All proceeds support outdoor education. Look for the booth on the KeyBank corner. (California/Alaska)

GIFT-FAIR FINALE: Last day for the December edition of the Duwamish Native NW Holiday Gift Fair, 10 am-5 pm at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

SOUTHWEST STORIES: As previewed here on Saturday, Mas Tahara talks about the Tengu Fishing Club, 2 pm at Delridge Library, during this month’s Southwest Stories. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

‘A CHRISTMAS CAROL’: Last chance to see Twelfth Night Productions‘ “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play.” 3 pm at Kenyon Hall. Buy your ticket(s) online at this Brown Paper Tickets link, or at the venue box office. (7904 35th SW)

COCOA CRIS CRINGLE: His annual photo sessions are at Easy Street Records, 4 pm-8 pm, by donation to benefit the West Seattle Food Bank. (California/Alaska)

CARTOONING SANTA: He’s at Luna Park Café, 4-7 pm. (2918 SW Avalon Way)

SONGS OF CHRISTMAS: Seasonal singalong at Admiral UCC, 4 pm. (4320 SW Hill)

SONGS OF THE SEASON: Christmas Concert at Fauntleroy Church, 4 pm: “Enjoy both new and familiar music of the season in a free vocal and instrumental concert by the chancel choir.” (9140 California SW)

ALKI LIGHT SHOW: Second night for the 2018 Uehara-Bingen Xmas Lights Show on Alki! Be there at 5:30 pm for the 30-minute show that starts at 5:45 pm. More info in our Holiday Guide. (1708 Alki SW)

CHRISTMAS LIGHT RUN: 6 pm, West Seattle Runner‘s 2018 Christmas Lights Run – and more! Meet at the store:

Come for the 2.5-3 mile easy group run. We move at a pace conducive to safety, light-viewing and picture pauses. We are still looking for someone to lead the caroling! Come with lights to see and be seen, festive garb, reflective gear, kids and dogs and lots of cheer! Afterwards we will serve cookies and beverage; nog may or may not be spiked. Come one, come all and stay on the sidewalks. Feel free to bring canned goods or donations for the Helmstetler Home charities as we will stop there to finish out the run.

(2743 California SW)

THE GIFT – AN ALKI UCC MUSICAL CHRISTMAS: Benefit concert at 6 pm:

ALL are welcome at Alki United Church of Christ so come as you are to this first-of-its-kind Alki neighborhood Christmas concert! Led by Marshan Goodwin-Moultry, The Alki UCC Choir takes you on a journey through new arrangements of traditional Christmas favorites and “get-up-outta-your-seat” Gospel music. Link to online tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3904962 Your $5 General Admission ticket benefits THREE amazing local organizations:

Camp Second Chance

West Seattle Helpline

Alki United Church of Christ (Alki UCC) Child care available onsite with advance reservation; contact gift@alkiucc.org. Doors open at 5:30 pm. Refreshments and goodies served after the concert!

(6115 SW Hinds)

NORTHWEST BOYCHOIR: First of two West Seattle performances for this group’s annual “Festival of Lessons and Carols” at Holy Rosary Church, 7 pm (info). (42nd SW/SW Genesee)

Got something for our calendar or Holiday Guide (which runs through New Year’s)? Send it! Thank you.