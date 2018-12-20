West Seattle Crime Watch: Hit-and-run on camera; dumped blue-and-green bicycle

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports this morning:

HIT-AND-RUN: The photo, report, and video clips were sent this morning by Kendra:

My Jeep was hit hard by a navy blue Jeep (or ?) just before 8 am this morning. Hit so hard it jumped my Jeep onto the curb and grass. Our neighbor witnessed it and they backed up and sped off turning right on Erskine. She said she wasn’t sure how they were driving as they were pretty damaged as well. Called in police report. Be on the lookout of a crashed-in Navy Blue Jeep (or ?).

The crash/vehicle was caught on two security-video views nearby:

Police report # is 18-473833.

BIKE FOUND, LIKELY STOLEN/DUMPED: The photo is from Sean, who says it was found “in the woods”:

If you recognize it, let us know.