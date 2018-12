(WSB photo)

7:32 PM: Avoid 16th SW at Morgan (map), where that vehicle went sideways after its driver hit a parked car. He’s being evaluated for possible transport, our crew reports.

8:18 PM: SFD has closed out the call. We will be going by soon to check if the road has reopened yet.

8:51 PM: 16th is open and wrecked SUV is being towed right now.