West Seattle, Washington

21 Friday

41℉

Tonight’s lights: Tree with character(s)

December 20, 2018 9:30 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | West Seattle Christmas lights | West Seattle news

We haven’t shown this yard in a couple years, but it was suggested for a spotlight as we continue showing West Seattle Christmas lights: This tree is in what you might know as the “Skeleton Theatre” yard, site of an amazing animatronic show every Halloween, on the southwest corner of 36th and Hanford. It’s decked with illuminated holiday characters. Thanks for the suggestions; more lights tomorrow, and you can browse the ones we’ve featured before by going here!

Share This

No Replies to "Tonight's lights: Tree with character(s)"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.