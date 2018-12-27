Thinking about renting a Camp Long cabin in 2019?

They’re cabins in the woods … in the city. 2019 reservations for cabins at Camp Long (5200 35th SW) start next week – here’s the Seattle Parks announcement:

For a taste of the great outdoors without having to stay in a tent, the cabins at Camp Long are a great solution. These 10 privately-situated, rustic huts are each equipped with three double bunk beds, a sink and faucet, overhead lights, windows, 2 doors, a BBQ, and picnic tables. Showers and restrooms are nearby. Tell stories around the fire ring, explore 68 acres of trails or climb rocks during the day, and reconnect with the natural world – without the trip out of town.

Camp Long will begin taking 2019 reservations on January 2; cabins open March 1. The cost is $50 per night. (Plus a $50 damage/clean-up deposit of $50 per cabin.) For more information and to reserve, please call Camp Long at (206) 684-7434.