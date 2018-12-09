HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays Santa Bus

Santa Claus is not always riding in a sleigh. Right now in the West Seattle Junction, you’ll find him aboard this bus:

The Santa Bus is part of Hometown Holidays in The Junction – with Quail Park Memory Care of West Seattle (WSB sponsor) presenting today’s free rides – look for their canopy at the south end of the Farmers’ Market to catch the bus, which has already had, we’re told, about 150 riders! This continues until 2 pm (and next Sunday too, if you can’t get to The Junction today). See what else is up for Hometown Holidays (with community co-sponsors including WSB) by going here.