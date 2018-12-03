From the West Seattle Holiday Guide: Christmas Ship visits this week!

(WSB file photo)

If you haven’t already seen the schedule in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide – the Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship visits West Seattle and South Park this week! Here’s where and when you can gather on the shore and enjoy being serenaded by seasonal sounds:

Friday, December 7th:

-7:55 pm at Lowman Beach Park (7017 Beach Drive SW)

-8:40 pm at Alki Beach Park (near the Bathhouse, 60th SW/Alki SW)

Choir of the Sound will be aboard.

Saturday, December 8th:

-3 pm at Duwamish Waterway Park in South Park (7900 10th Ave. S.)

-4:05 at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW)

-9:10 pm at Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor)

Rainier Youth Choirs will be on board.

Each stop usually lasts about 20 minutes.