West Seattle, Washington

03 Monday

40℉

From the West Seattle Holiday Guide: Christmas Ship visits this week!

December 3, 2018 11:06 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | West Seattle beaches | West Seattle news

(WSB file photo)

If you haven’t already seen the schedule in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide – the Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship visits West Seattle and South Park this week! Here’s where and when you can gather on the shore and enjoy being serenaded by seasonal sounds:

Friday, December 7th:

-7:55 pm at Lowman Beach Park (7017 Beach Drive SW)
-8:40 pm at Alki Beach Park (near the Bathhouse, 60th SW/Alki SW)

Choir of the Sound will be aboard.

Saturday, December 8th:

-3 pm at Duwamish Waterway Park in South Park (7900 10th Ave. S.)
-4:05 at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW)
-9:10 pm at Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor)

Rainier Youth Choirs will be on board.

Each stop usually lasts about 20 minutes.

Share This

No Replies to "From the West Seattle Holiday Guide: Christmas Ship visits this week!"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.