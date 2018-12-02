FOLLOWUP: Movember success and gratitude

Again this year, West Seattle community advocate Mat McBride shared with us his announcement of a fundraising team for Movember – grow a mustache, grow awareness of and funding for men’s-health issues. Movember is over and Mat sends the photo with a wrapup:

Another good Movember – team Mo West raised almost a thousand dollars and shared our support of/for men’s health. The team was slightly larger this year, which is fantastic. Looking forward to next year with all of WSea in mustachioed solidarity.

You can still donate, by the way – Mat’s team page is here.