MOVEMBER 2018: Fun, and potentially life-saving. Here’s a West Seattleite welcoming your support.

If you are active in West Seattle community matters, you probably know Mat McBride. (If you don’t, you should.) But whether you do or don’t – he is fundraising again as part of Movember, and we wanted to let you know in case you didn’t already have somebody to support this year. Movember is an initiative spanning the month of November,supporting men’s-health issues including suicide prevention (twice as many males die by suicide in our state as females), cancer, and more. Male Movember participants are invited to grow facial hair during the month as a symbol of their support – Mat sent before and after-shaving photos (obviously there’ll be another “after” photo in a month!) – though it’s not the only way to participate. Here’s how to pledge to his team “Mo West, Young Man“; Mat’s page, explaining his personal focus, is here.
