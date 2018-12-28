DEVELOPMENT: New design packet for 3084 SW Avalon Way microapartments

(From the packet by Cone Architecture)

New on the city website today: The updated design packet for 3084 SW Avalon Way [map], planned as a 7-story building with 37 “small efficiency dwelling units” (microapartments) and no offstreet (vehicle) parking spaces. This project is going through Administrative Design Review, which means no public meetings, but you can send feedback to the project’s city-assigned planner, Joe Hurley, at joseph.hurley@seattle.gov. This is the second and final review phase for this proposal; you can find the first-phase report by going here.