CONGRATULATIONS! Tournament win for West Seattle High School boys basketball team

Last night, we noted that the West Seattle High School boys-varsity basketball team had won its first two games at a tournament in Southern California, with one game to go. Tonight, head coach Keffrey Fazio reports that too was a win:

The WSHS boys’ basketball team traveled to San Diego, CA to play in the 2018 Surf ‘n Slam Top tournament bracket over winter break. The boys won the championship this morning (Saturday) over Alameda HS (CA) 51-31.

Leading scorers were Abdullahi Mohamed with 24 points and Nuh’Kosi Roberson with 16 points.

The Wildcats won their semifinal game over Woodinville HS, Friday. Mohamed had 26 points and Roman Barnet had 11 points.

The quarterfinal was played on Thursday, and Wildcats took down Granite Bay HS (CA). Barnet led the way with 17 and both Mohamed and Roberson had double figures.

This is now back-to-back holiday tournament championships for WSHS Wildcats, last year winning the Sterling Shootout Classic at Kennedy HS.

Also worth noting, senior and EWU commit Abdullahi Mohamed was named tournament MVP, averaging 20 ppg and senior Nuh’Kosi Roberson was named to the All-Star team.

Wildcats are on the road next week at Nathan Hale HS on Friday (1/4) and host Eastside Catholic on Saturday (1/5) at WSHS.