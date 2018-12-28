BASKETBALL: Winning week so far for West Seattle High School teams

Catching up on high-school basketball – first, it’s been a winning week for West Seattle High School‘s varsity teams:

BOYS: They’re playing at the Surf ‘n Slam tournament in San Diego, going for three victories in a row at 9 am tomorrow vs. Alameda, after an overtime win today over Woodinville (62-58) and yesterday’s win over Granite Bay (64-58). They’re 6-4 so far this season. Next home game: 4 pm January 5th vs. Eastside Catholic.

GIRLS: The WSHS girls are 6-1 after a Thursday victory, 72-41 over Kingston, and have the weekend off. Next home game: 7:30 pm Thursday (January 3rd) vs. Sequim.