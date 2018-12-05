5 options for your West Seattle Thursday!

(Black-Capped Chickadee, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Noon-4 pm, visit the home of the Southwest Seattle Historical Society. (61st/Stevens)

GAME ON! Open game-playing – electronic and board! – 2-4:30 pm at High Point Library. (3411 SW Raymond)

ALKI LIGHT SHOW: Last scheduled presentation of the Uehara-Bingen Xmas Lights Show on Alki! Be there at 6:15 pm for the 30-minute show that starts at 6:30 pm. More info in our Holiday Guide. (1736 Alki SW)

TRIVIA TIMES TWO: 2 sessions of free trivia at Great American Diner and Bar in The Junction, 7 and 8 pm. (4752 California SW)

LIVE MUSIC: FASIV at The Skylark, 7 pm, $8 cover, 21+. More about the music here. (3803 Delridge Way SW)