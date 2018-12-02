2 ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve on the move

(WSB photo from 2017 Not-So-Silent-Night Parade)

Next Tuesday night’s forecast looks OK, so why not plan to be outside for a while? Both of these free activities are from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, which we’re continuing to update for New Year’s Eve/Day (not too late to send YOUR listing):

WALKING: As announced by Emerald City Wanderers again this year, a 5K walk through Admiral and Alaska Junctions, starting from St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW) any time you choose, between 4 and 7 pm. Full details in our guide, and info on their New Year’s Day walks too!.

PARADING: The classic neighborhood all-ages noisemaker Not-So-Silent-Night Parade at 6 pm kicks off the Highland Park Improvement Club‘s New Year’s Eve party, which has a prom theme this year and launches HPIC’s centennial celebrations. Gather in the HPIC parking lot, with or without your noisemaker of choice – drum, rattle. Afterward, stay for the party if you want to – or head somewhere else if you don’t. (1116 SW Holden)