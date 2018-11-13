West Seattle, Washington

13 Tuesday

West Seattle whale-watching: Southbound orcas:

November 13, 2018 9:52 am
 Seen at sea | West Seattle news | Wildlife

9:52 AM: Thanks to Kersti Muul for the news that orcas are headed this wsy again: Southbound, approaching the mouth of Elliott Bay.

10:41 AM: Kersti reports they’re visible from Constellation Park south of Alki Point.

2 Replies to "West Seattle whale-watching: Southbound orcas:"

  • Kersti E Muul November 13, 2018 (10:03 am)
    Passing yellow channel Marker, closer to Bainbridge.I’m viewing from constellation point.Will need binox; wind and waves

  • Kersti E Muul November 13, 2018 (10:57 am)
    I’m confirming residents, possibly k pod.Pictures are over two and a half miles away from me taken from shoreIt’s very windy and hard to get a good saddle shot from that angle.Now passing Fauntleroy ferry lanes, still West in channel.

