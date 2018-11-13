West Seattle whale-watching: Southbound orcas:

9:52 AM: Thanks to Kersti Muul for the news that orcas are headed this wsy again: Southbound, approaching the mouth of Elliott Bay.
9:52 AM: Thanks to Kersti Muul for the news that orcas are headed this wsy again: Southbound, approaching the mouth of Elliott Bay.
10:41 AM: Kersti reports they’re visible from Constellation Park south of Alki Point.
Passing yellow channel Marker, closer to Bainbridge.I’m viewing from constellation point.Will need binox; wind and waves
I’m confirming residents, possibly k pod.Pictures are over two and a half miles away from me taken from shoreIt’s very windy and hard to get a good saddle shot from that angle.Now passing Fauntleroy ferry lanes, still West in channel.
