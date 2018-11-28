West Seattle, Washington

West Seattle scene: Mayor visits Senior Center

November 28, 2018 3:30 pm
One year ago today, Mayor Jenny Durkan took the oath of office at a series of ceremonies around the city, including one in West Seattle. This week, she’s on another citywide tour, which included a brief lunchtime stop at the Senior Center of West Seattle. No speech or open-microphone Q&A this time – she did that at Cupcake Royale down the block just two weeks ago.

Senior Center executive director Lyle Evans (with the mayor in the photo above) tells us, by the way, the center’s upstairs café remodeling should be complete next week.

