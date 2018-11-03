West Seattle Saturday: What’s up on the last day of Daylight Saving Time

(Photo by Jim Borrow)

Many highlights as your first weekend of November begins:

GREEN SEATTLE DAY: Want to be part of this mega-work party? DIRT Corps would love to see you at Westcrest Park, 9 am-noon.

IS WEST SEATTLE READY? All the spots are filled so this is mostly a reminder to those with (free) tickets, today’s the day for the second round of this preparedness extravaganza. 9 am-noon at Hiawatha Community Center. (2700 California SW)

FIND OUT ABOUT CO-LIVING: Westside Neighbors Network invites you to come learn about – no obligation – its Co-Living Resource, as explained here. 9:30 am-2 pm at American Legion Post 160. (3618 SW Alaska)

TILDEN SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-noon at Tilden School (WSB sponsor) – “We invite interested families to our first open house of the school year; tour the classrooms, and chat with the teachers and specialists who make Tilden extraordinary.﻿” Enter on west side of the building, as explained here. (4105 California Ave SW)

COPPER COIN ANNIVERSARY: First of three days of specials celebrating the Admiral District restaurant’s sixth anniversary: “10 am to 2 pm. Join us for Brunch this Saturday and Sunday to check out some tasty new items and spin the Prize Wheel! Every table gets to spin the Wheel and win a Deal, ranging from $5 off your meal to $25 Gift Certificates!” (2329 California SW)

SEE ART, MAKE ART: Seattle artist and educator Angelina Villalobos shows kids (10 and up) and adults how to paint self-portraits, 10:30-noon at Southwest Library. (9010 35th SW)

HISTORICAL SOCIETY CHAMPAGNE GALA BRUNCH: 11 am at Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor), the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s big brunch fundraiser, featuring Paul Dorpat and Jean Sherrard being interviewed by Connie Thompson, and much more. (1936 Harbor SW)

RESTORATIVE JUSTICE & HEALING: 1-6 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, it’s the next session in DNDA’s “Let’s Talk Race” series. Details in our calendar listing. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

‘OPEN CREEK’ IN FAUNTLEROY: 1-4 pm, you are invited to visit Fauntleroy Creek and look for spawning salmon, as previewed here. But if it is too stormy this afternoon, they’ll have to cancel for safety reasons – check back here, one of the places we’ll update if that happens. (Meet at fish-ladder overlook at upper Fauntleroy Way SW and SW Director)

ACUPUNCTURE OPEN HOUSE: 2:30-4:30 pm, visit the Community Acupuncture Project‘s “Get Cozy” Open House for everything from cocoa to free ear acupuncture. (4545 44th SW)

SEE ART, E-ART: 4-5:30 pm at Southwest Library – “Paint your masterpiece but without the mess! Learn how to paint and sketch using “Artrage,” natural painting software for the iPad. Ages 10 and up.” Free. (9010 35th SSW)

INTERNATIONAL SUPPORT: Kenya fundraiser @ St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, 5-7 pm. (3050 California SW)

‘TRICKLE DOWN TOWN’ @ WS MEANINGFUL MOVIES: West Seattle filmmaker Tomasz Biernacki‘s new documentary about homelessness is in the spotlight at West Seattle Meaningful Movies, 6:30 doors and social time, 7 pm film, followed by discussion, at Neighborhood House High Point. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

MUSIC AT C & P COFFEE: Deb Seymour and Thaddeus Spae perform at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

AT KENYON HALL: Double bill at 7:30 pm:

Opening the show, Bara Gwin will perform Fez Noz or Night Party music from Brittany, France. The group uses powerful instrumentation, complex arrangements, and ads a generous serving of original material to the Breton recipe. Malke & the Boychiks, veteran klezmers Peter Lippman, Kim and Nancy Goldov, and Marc Smason are joined by the soulful, up-and-coming violinist Theodora Teodosiadis, to round out the evening.

Ticket info is in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

‘NIGHTFALL ORPHANAGE’ FINALE: Your last chance to visit the spooky homemade show on Alki Avenue. Read about it at nightfall1031.wordpress.com. 7:30-10:30 pm.

Alert that it “might be too scary for younger children.” (2130 Alki SW)

BENEFIT FOR ROOM CIRCUS MEDICAL CLOWNING: Doors at 8, show at 8:30 pm, at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center: A night of music to raise money for this group that is “committed to alleviating the isolation and stress of hospitalized children and their families through the healing art of laughter and play.” You can get your ticket(s) online. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FALL BACK! Tonight’s the night. At 2 am Sunday, we “fall back” an hour to 1 am, and Daylight Saving Time is over until next year.

