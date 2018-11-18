West Seattle, Washington

19 Monday

46℉

West Seattle restaurants that plan to be open Thanksgiving Day 2018

November 18, 2018 6:23 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

By request, we call West Seattle restaurants every year to find out who will be open Thanksgiving, for those who just don’t want to cook. Here’s the first take of our list. As always, some caveats – an establishment might change its plan; also, some didn’t pick up the phone and/or return our message. So we expect updates, and we appreciate tips if you find omissions or changes – 206-293-6302 text or voice, or editor@westseattleblog.com. (This is linked on our Event Calendar and in our Holiday Guide, too, for quick ways to find it later.)

Share This

No Replies to "West Seattle restaurants that plan to be open Thanksgiving Day 2018"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.