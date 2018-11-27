West Seattle Crime Watch: Student ‘inappropriately approached’ at bus stop, schools tell families

A student waiting at a bus stop was “inappropriately approached” by a man on Monday, according to this note e-mailed to families today by Denny International Middle School principal Jeff Clark and Chief Sealth International High School principal Aida Fraser-Hammer:

We want to actively share any safety-related information regarding any of our scholars when they are out in our community on their way to and from school.

Yesterday, as one of our 8th grade scholars was waiting at a metro stop on Delridge, an adult male inappropriately approached her and attempted to touch her. She did everything right, including running away and calling her mom, who made a police report and notified our school.

As a reminder, the following tips are recommended by the Seattle Police Department for Metro bus riders:

*Pay attention to your surroundings when walking to or from transit stops and on buses or trains.

*Thieves on transit are on the lookout for cell phones, jewelry or other valuables.

*Keep all personal belongings close by.

If you have concerns about safety at or near your stop, contact your driver or call 911.

Please be assured that the safety and security of our scholars is a top priority at both Sealth International High School and Denny International Middle School. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us.