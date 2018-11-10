UPDATE: Driver hits pole on Harbor Avenue SW

2:12 AM: Seattle Fire is sending a “rescue extrication” response to Harbor Avenue SW, in the 7-11 vicinity. It’s described as a one-car crash. Per scanner, the driver hit a utility pole at high speed and is still in the car; SFD expects to have to cut the vehicle’s roof off to get the person out.

2:17 AM: Still monitoring via radio communication: The driver is described as a 23-year-old woman.

2:22 AM: Harbor is closed both ways at the crash scene.

2:38 AM: The driver’s been extricated and will be taken by SFD Medic 32 to the hospital with a reported head injury; her car is described as wrapped around the pole and SFD quoted police as estimating she was going 80+ mph.