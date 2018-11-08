FOLLOWUP: What Lika Love is planning for ex-Terjung’s space in the West Seattle Junction

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

In the post-Thanksgiving shopping frenzy known as Black Friday, you have a special reason to keep it local this year.

It’ll be Grand Opening day for Lika Love Boutique‘s new flagship store in the West Seattle Junction.

We reported last week that Lika Love would be taking over the space where Terjung’s Studio of Gifts just ended a 50-year run. This week, we spoke with proprietor Malika Siddiq in her future space, where remodeling is already well under way.

As is … uncovering. Like the door on the north wall that had been hidden for a long time.

But remodeling doesn’t mean a complete overhaul. More like a “facelift.” Some things are staying. The door is among them. So is the candy counter. “We’ll have the exact same candy!” Malika promised. They’ll sell by the pound.

Also staying … some of the unique shelving, including a display area with illumination on the south wall, and the area in a back corner that has its own mini-roof.

Rather than convert that space into something like a fitting room, Malika explained, she’ll turn it into a “cool jewelry area you can come into … maybe fun curtains, where you are walking into an experience.”

In the bigger picture – the Morgan Junction shop will stay open: “We’ve built a good following there,” and its inventory has its own unique character. Outside West Seattle, her Queen Anne shop – which just celebrated its one-year anniversary – is staying; her Madison Valley shop just closed. Her original “location,” the Lika Love fashion truck, will keep rolling.

If you haven’t shopped Lika Love before, Malika wants you to know it’s not an intimidating experience, even if you don’t consider yourself particularly fashionable.”Our vibe is ‘on the go’ – how many ways you can wear our pieces.” (See for yourself on Lika Love’s Instagram feed.) It’s apparel you can “live in,” geared for “different body types,” she adds. And you get help in decisionmaking; “we employ stylists (to) create a full look for you, personalized.” Not pricey – she says most of the inventory is “under $100.”

The vision for the Junction shop goes beyond clothing – a “fun and comfortable place” with special events and a lot of community involvement, someplace people can feel they’re a part of.

The familiar faces of the space’s past are welcome to be part of it too, Malika added. She says she’s gotten to know the Terjung family: “I offered them a key and told them, come by any time!”

P.S. She’s hiring another stylist “and would love to hire someone in the community” – email likalovefashion@gmail.com to find out more.