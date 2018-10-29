Terjung’s Studio of Gifts closing day, and who’s moving into the space

(WSB photos)

This is it – closing day for Terjung’s Studio of Gifts in The Junction, after 50 years. We reported back in July on the family’s decision to close the shop at 4547 California SW. Two weeks ago, they set today as their final day of business. So we stopped in this afternoon and found Gregor and Gloria Terjung both there, with their daughters Gina and Gail:

Asked if he was having any second thoughts about finally retiring (at age 89), Gregor said no. Of course, we could have just taken the answer from his button:

Much of the merchandise is gone – they’ve been having sales since July – but we did spot something in the store we hadn’t seen before: A card announcing who’s moving in! Fashion entrepreneur Malika Siddiq plans to make it the “flagship store” of her West Seattle-founded business Lika Love Boutique, which currently has storefronts in Morgan Junction, Madison Valley, and Queen Anne.