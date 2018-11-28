COUNTDOWN: New schedule for Saturday’s West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays Tree Lighting

(WSB file photo)

Just three nights until this year’s West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays Tree Lighting, Saturday night (December 1st) at Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska)! We’ve already mentioned the plan is different from years past – primarily that the stage performances will span a few hours during the Night Market, instead of being clumped together preceding the tree lighting. So here’s what’ll happen onstage and when:

4:00 pm Mode Music Studios – holiday singalong 4:30 pm The Not-It’s 5:15 pm Endolyne Children’s Choir 5:45 pm School of Rock West Seattle 6:00 pm Jack Menashe and Linda Menashe, bringing Santa and grandkids onstage to light the tree

The Night Market will be bigger than ever, with dozens of vendors/artists in closed-for-the-occasion SW Alaska by the park – we’ll preview that lineup tomorrow! (And you’ll find many more seasonal events in our frequently updated West Seattle Holiday Guide.)